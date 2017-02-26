Table for three

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A group of 40-year-old buddies – David, Michael and Steven – discussed where they should meet for dinner. Finally it was agreed upon that they should meet at the Ocean View Kosher Bar & Grill because the waiters and waitresses there were very young and very fast.

10 years later at 50 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. Finally it was agreed that they should meet at the Ocean View Kosher Bar & Grill because the food there was very good and the wine selection was good also.

10 years later at 60 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. Finally it was agreed that they should meet at the Ocean View Kosher Bar & Grill because they could eat there in peace and quiet and the restaurant had a beautiful view of the ocean.

10 years later, at 70 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. Finally it was agreed that they should meet at the Ocean View Kosher Bar & Grill because the restaurant was wheel-chair accessible, the restrooms were close and they even had an elevator.

10 years later, at 80 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. Finally it was agreed that they should meet at the Ocean View Kosher Bar & Grill because they had never been there before.

