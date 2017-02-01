Teacher berates pro-Trump shirt, compares it to swastika

(THE BLAZE) — Michelle Fischer’s seventh-grade son Jack has been a supporter of Republican President Donald Trump for quite some time. He was very interested in and followed the primary elections last year in the news cycle with his parents, she explained on her Facebook page.

After the current year began at Chinook Middle School in Kennewick, Washington, Jack wore different shirts that promoted Trump, Fischer wrote — which became an issue because one of his teachers “is an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton and was very anti-Trump since the beginning of the year.”

Fischer added that when Jack and his friend who also supported Trump “gave their opinion, they were ridiculed and called names. The name calling continued outside the classroom and at some times, he even felt threatened by some of the other students. I am convinced that this attitude was perpetuated by what the kids were being taught in class.”