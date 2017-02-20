Teacher on leave after telling people to report illegals

(YAKIMA HERALD) — PROSSER, Wash. — A Prosser elementary schoolteacher was placed on leave Friday after the school district said she posted a Facebook message that could be considered hostile or offensive on the basis of national origin.

The post generated a number of emails, phone calls and visits from “concerned citizens and parents” that the school district described as “angry and concerning.”

“Due to possible safety and security concerns, as well as concern for disruption of the school environment, this teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of this incident by the district,” the Prosser School District said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon.