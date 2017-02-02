Teacher posed as abused pupil to falsely accuse colleague

(ITV) Sheena Boll, 35, claimed she was a 14-year-old girl who had been abused by a male teacher who worked with special needs youngsters at the school in Newham.

She claimed she was a vulnerable teenager and had been sexually assaulted by the teacher who was taking such a close, personal interest in her that she was afraid to go to school.

After the call in March 2016 police launched an investigation .

During the enquiry other staff at the school praised the accused teacher for the “positive and effective manner he interacted with his students.”

Boll was arrested three months later and admitted she had made the calls herself.