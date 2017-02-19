Teammates score

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Our high school has lots of spirit, but that didn’t help the football team, who had yet to win a game.

So when our principal saw some cheerleaders sitting in the stands, he asked, “Don’t you think you girls should be down there cheering for your team?”

“No,” replied one of the cheerleaders, “I think we should be down there PLAYING for our team.”

