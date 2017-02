(KPTV) A Portland teen is turning heads across the country all because of a science experiment that began in his high school classroom. Companies like Intel and universities like MIT are now invested in his findings.

With certainty you’ll want to remember his name.

“My name is Chaitanya Karamchedu, but you can call me Chai,” said the Jesuit High School Senior.

Karamchedu has big plans of changing the world.

“1 in 8 people do not have access to clean water, it’s a crying issue that needs to be addressed,” said Karamchedu.

He made up his mind to address the matter himself.