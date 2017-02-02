Texas mayor comes out as transgender woman

(London Independent) The mayor of a small town in Texas has come out as a transgender woman.

Jess Herbst, the Mayor of a town in Collin County called New Hope, is believed to be the state’s first openly transgender official.

Herbst, who been mayor for seven months, came out as trans in an open letter to residents on the town’s website. She has also been documenting her personal journey through transition on her own website.

“As your Mayor I must tell you about something that has been with me since my earliest memories. I am transgender,” she said in the open letter. “Two years ago, with the support of my wife, daughters and son-in-law, I began Hormone Replacement Therapy. At the time, I did not imagine I would hold the Mayors position, but here I am.”