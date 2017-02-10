Texas woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for voter fraud

(KXAS) A Grand Prairie woman who was found guilty on two counts of illegal voting has been sentenced to eight years in prison along with a $5,000 fine on Thursday.

Rosa Maria Ortega was arrested in 2015. She is a legal U.S. resident, but is not a citizen and therefore, not qualified to vote.

“This case shows how serious Texas is about keeping its elections secure, and the outcome sends a message that violators of the state’s election law will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “Safeguarding the integrity of our elections is essential to preserving our democracy.”

A Tarrant County jury deliberated for about two hours before returning the guilty verdict Wednesday. Ortega was sentenced on Thursday.