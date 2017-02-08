Thank you, WND!

Joseph Farah,

Thank goodness for WND. I always try to read your editorials, and I have subscribed to WND’s magazine, Whistleblower, for several years. Also, I have purchased many of your books and DVDs.

I am thankful for your Christian conservative stand and for those on your staff who write for and support your position.

I am 72, and I have an aunt who is 90, and we are both in disbelief of the events happening around us every day. It’s evident that the world is spiraling down faster than we can comprehend or would have ever imagined. The coming of the Lord Jesus Christ surely can’t be to far off.

Thanks again for your conviction and for bringing us the truth and information we need and desire.

William Martin