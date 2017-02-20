Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A guy wasn’t feeling well and went to the doctor for a check up.

He did the tests and waited.

After a while the doctor came in with the results.

“Unfortunately, I have very bad news! You’re seriously ill. You have really not much time to live.”

“Doctor! How much time do I have?”

“Ten …”

“Ten what? Months? Years? What?!”

“Nine … eight … seven …”

