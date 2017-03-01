The greatest start for any modern president

It’s time for someone to say it.

Donald Trump’s first 40 days in the White House rival those of any modern American president for excitement, controversy, accomplishment, work ethic, courage, boldness and real leadership.

Think about that. Is there any question? Is there any doubt?

If he continues like this, there could be a new face on Mount Rushmore in the future.

I’ll also add this, based not only his speech to the joint session of Congress Tuesday night but on his overall performance in his first 40 days: This is the most overtly “conservative” start to a modern presidency – including the iconic conservative presidency of Ronald Reagan.

Did you ever expect to see a president in your lifetime slash the illegitimate power and the funding of the Environmental Protection Agency? I lost hope long ago on that issue. I thought property rights were dead. Yet, on Tuesday, Trump ordered an end to the rule that permitted the EPA to govern the land use of any so-called “wetland” in the country by pretending they were all “navigable waters.”

Trump did this long after “conservatives” had thrown in the towel on property rights.

Trump may not be the “Great Communicator” Reagan was. But what he lacks in performance skills he more than makes up for in the kind of boldness that puts his political adversaries on the defensive.

While I will not offer a blow-by-blow review of a speech everyone had a chance to see for himself, I continue to be amazed at the president’s feistiness and tenacity. Not only is he always on offense, he still never misses a chance to defend himself as well.

Suffice it to say that none of us have ever seen anyone quite like Donald Trump.

Was there anything completely new in the address? Nothing that we haven’t heard during the campaign or since.

And that is actually encouraging because it suggests Trump has a very clear idea of what he wants to accomplish and is not likely to jump from one issue to another as some of his predecessors often did.

What’s first on his agenda? Restarting the engine of America’s economy.

How does he plan to do it? The right way. Not with phony stimulus programs that amount to nothing more than paying off supporters. For Trump, as it was for Reagan and John F. Kennedy before him, it’s about cutting taxes and regulations – giving ordinary citizens more disposable income and making it easier for companies to do business in America.

He pledges to rewrite more trade agreements to make them fair for America and American workers. As he said, it’s about “Buy American, Hire American.”

Trump continues to make it crystal clear, if there is any doubt among Republicans in Congress, that he wants Obamacare repealed, not just reformed. He has reiterated what a new plan should contain – coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, more choices, increased access and lower costs, smooth transitions for those using the Obamacare exchanges, more power for governors, a national marketplace to increase competition among insurers and quicker approval process for life-savings medicines.

Trump wasn’t kidding when he promised during the campaign to fight for quality education in inner cities and minority communicates. As Trump said – and I think he means it: “We want to help out children break the cycle of poverty, and education is the key.”

He is also still talking about making the troubled cities safe places to live. If Trump is successful in these last two initiatives, it will not just be a blessing for all Americans, it could very well create a political realignment that spells the end of the Democratic Party Plantation.

Am I over the moon for Donald Trump? Yes, I am. And I’m not ashamed because he has earned my praise with action, drive, steadiness and determination.

I’ve never seen anything like Donald Trump in my lifetime.

I never thought I would see what I am seeing in Washington today.

All I can add is: “Hallelujah and may God protect the president of the United States.”

