The latest in public education: Mom shaming

Mom shaming

Telling your toddler that you’re bad and not to be trusted is what educators do best!

Tell a nymphomaniac that she’s not helping herself by treating her body like Six Flag’s Magic Mountain and it’s out to the woodshed for you! Slut-shaming (defined by Google as the action or fact of stigmatizing a woman for engaging in behavior judged to be promiscuous or sexually provocative) is taboo. (Putting a gag on the truth so people feel better about self-destructive behavior is not confined to politics.)

But what about mom shaming?

An unnamed Australian mother of eight, whose experience would have gone unreported if not for her supportive pal, author Melinda Tankard Reist, was absolutely gobsmacked. Her 3-year-old daughter was similarly excoriated by way of a frowny-faced note for daring to bring a slice of chocolate cake to school.

One has to ask, what’s going on? Education? Indoctrination? Or just the continued usurpation of authority that doesn’t belong to educators who, increasingly, seem confused themselves? The tot wasn’t attempting to foist this horror of sugar and saturated fat on the unsuspecting, insidiously seeding the future with diabetes and heart disease. She was simply taking a leftover slice (waste not want not!) of her brother’s birthday cake, traditionally made by the children’s grandmother, to school (as is her family’s way). A family, it has since been revealed, wherein both parents – mother and father – hold degrees in the health sciences.

And as New Zealand’s Stuff reports, “While understanding that preschools should have healthy food policies in place, she (Reist) says that lunchbox shaming has the ability to send eating habits underground, with kids believing they’ll ‘never be able to eat chocolate cake again because it’ll make them fat,’ and with ‘some children hiding away treats at home to hide them away from the family because they think there’s something shameful about it.'”

It is this excessive anxiety that leads all too often to eating disorders wherein girls especially fear foods with the potential to make them fat. Similarly, the message sent to the child is that mother is not to be trusted because she did something bad. Very bad. That is not the best message to send to a child.

So, moms, push back. Teachers, do your job; let parents do theirs. Work together and we can eliminate the mom shaming … maybe even slut shaming, too. Empowered moms, after all, are the best and first teacher of young women.

So dads are the problem?

Hold the presses! Fathers who don’t want their baby girls exposed to male genitalia are the problem!

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and son of former Gov. Mario Cuomo, is in the hot seat. About time! The self-described “overprotective” father was locked in a twitter feud last week with other dads who, contrary to Cuomo’s obviously skewed judgement, are not overprotective when they assert their young daughter’s rights to avoid male genitalia in the bath or locker rooms at school.

So, what are the supporting facts? Teens are notoriously experimental? Teens, even those not seeking to change their gender, are often overwhelmed with hormones and act out accordingly? Or how about the fact that “transitioning” is no assurance that those men in process are not still interested in bedding women?

Seriously. I’m not sure what Cuomo believes parenthood to be, but his pretense that shielding girls from male intrusion into the most private of areas is absolute nuttery. But then the world exploded late last week when President Donald Trump rescinded what former President Obama termed “guidance.” That “guidance” mandated public schools nationwide allow those boys who identify as female to use female facilities and vice versa. Criteria for identification – who can say? Gender is apparently fluid. (Transitions usually are.)

Just ask Bruce Jenner, who fancies himself Caitlyn now. Only recently, he decided (he/she) is ready to date men. Prior to this new discovery, Jenner, although transitioning, was still very much attracted to women – even when he was dressing like one.

So, seriously, does Chris Cuomo really believe that young people who aren’t even adults can withstand confusing attractions? Especially when young males are exposed to girls in various stages of undress or naked in the locker room shower? Or is this perhaps the left’s way to secretly test transitioning youth to make sure that lifelong hormone treatment and self-mutilation is what “they” want?

Tell the truth, Chris; the whole truth, nothing but the truth. Try. Protecting children is a parent’s job. Obfuscating and caving in is something parents do when they are avoiding the job. Tolerating is often what parents do when they are seeking to be their child’s buddy or a friend to those who would otherwise ignore the dangers they willingly court.

Controlling what the public thinks?

Back off, President Trump – that’s MSNBC’s job!

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski goes a little too on-the-record, indicating the reason why she’s miffed with President Trump. Take a peek:

Out of the mouths of the outraged: honesty. You’ve gotta love it.

Thank you, President Trump!

Punxsutawney Hill!

Political prognosticator Punxsutawney “Hill” – Hillary Clinton – was dragged out of her bunker to deliver the following warning about what Democrats do best: agitate and protest!

Making a fuss to disrupt, confuse, denigrate, agitate, get boys into the girl’s locker room showers, and do whatever it takes to ensure each American, no matter how young or innocent, feels down dirty and ashamed to engage the common sense that God’s given them … seems to be the goal.

But, just like Punxsutawney Phil, sometimes the cranky predictions just don’t come true. Sorry, Hillary. The Blaze reports that some states, disgusted, may enact bans of just such outrageous agitation talent. So, go back to the hole, Hill. And know that, while we may disagree most heartily with the confusion you propose, we do appreciate the truth in your advertising!

When a beat is all that matters

Riot “Bee-Gees” mashup that words don’t really matter when you’ve got a great beat! And big teeth.