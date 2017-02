I have noticed that, all these years, not only is Judaism/Christianity under persecution, but the left always claimed that government and religion have to remain separate.

From what I observe over these years, the left has gone against its own mantra. It has elevated Islam as the most important religion, and they say we must not separate it from government.

We are not allowed to say anything that will “insult” Islam, but it is OK to demonize other religions.

The left is using Islam to slander and destroy Judaism and Christianity.

Annette S.