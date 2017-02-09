The Russians hacked the Super Bowl!

(RUSHLIMBAUGH.COM)

By Rush Limbaugh

Well, it looks like the Russians found a way to hack the second half of the Super Bowl. Not kidding, folks. The left, if you know where to look, if you know how to read between the lines before the game, you can see that the left had all kinds of stuff tied up in this game. They wanted the Patriots to lose. They didn’t want Brady to be the MVP because Brady and Belichick and Kraft are so tied to Trump.

And I’m telling you at halftime of that game last night they thought it was nine o’clock on election night, and Hillary Clinton was still gonna win in a landslide, and the Atlanta Falcons are up 28-3 over the New England Patriots, and they’re starting to celebrate. They’re thinking they’re gonna get vindication, that Trump’s gonna be embarrassed, and that his stars on the Patriots are gonna be humiliated by the team from Atlanta.

And then they had to sit there and watch history repeat itself. In fact, you should have seen it over at Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight blog at halftime: Patriots have 1% chance of winning the game. Halfway through the third quarter, Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight after the Patriots had to punt and they were still down 28-3 midway through the third quarter: Patriots’ chance of winning now down to one half of 1%.

And the same liberals who thought Hillary had it in the bag on election night thought that Trump was gonna be eating excrement and the Patriots were gonna be disappointing Trump and Trump disappointed them and it was gonna be almost — I mean, it wasn’t gonna salve the election defeat, but it was gonna be a little bit of payback. And, instead, on the pregame show during the interview with Bill O’Reilly, Trump had predicted the Patriots to win by eight.

I had predicted a Patriots win, and in parentheses, I said, and it could be a rout, and in the second half it was a rout, and they’re just beside themselves. It doesn’t seem that Trump can lose. It doesn’t seem that anything they do works.