This day in WND history: Citibank forces gun withdrawal

Citibank forces gun withdrawal

Feb. 19, 2000: WND broke the story of how Citibank stopped serving “businesses that deal in weapons” – a policy that was reversed shortly after exposure.

The global financial giant shot down its “longstanding” policy due to intense public pressure and a threatened boycott following WND’s reports.

A spokesman said Citibank “decided that moving forward the practice of assessing a small business account will apply uniformly in small businesses,” including those “engaged in the manufacture or sale of small firearms.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!