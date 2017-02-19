CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND This day in WND history: Citibank forces gun withdrawal Check today's milestone in news site's path to greatness Published: 3 hours ago Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print Citibank forces gun withdrawal Feb. 19, 2000: WND broke the story of how Citibank stopped serving “businesses that deal in weapons” – a policy that was reversed shortly after exposure. The global financial giant shot down its “longstanding” policy due to intense public pressure and a threatened boycott following WND’s reports. A spokesman said Citibank “decided that moving forward the practice of assessing a small business account will apply uniformly in small businesses,” including those “engaged in the manufacture or sale of small firearms.” View the full story To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here. Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now! Click here for reuse options! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print