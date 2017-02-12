This day in WND history: Doc says Hillary suffering post-concussion syndrome

Physician says Hillary suffering post-concussion syndrome

Feb. 12, 2016: The concussion Hillary Clinton suffered in December 2012 that led to a serious blood clot requiring hospitalization may also have caused her to suffer post-concussion syndrome, with symptoms including confusion, headaches and dizziness, warned a prominent Florida physician.

“The recent press reports about Hillary’s health point to the possibility she may yet be suffering the symptoms of post-concussion syndrome,” Dr. Daniel Kassicieh, D.O., a dual board certified osteopathic neurologist and a leading headache specialist who directs the Florida Headache and Movement Disorder Center in Sarasota, Florida, told WND in an exclusive telephone interview in February 2016.

“Electing someone to be president of the United States who has post-concussion syndrome is a real concern to me,” Kassicieh said.

WND previously reported Hillary Clinton had been prescribed Armour Thyroid, a natural medication made from desiccated pig thyroid glands, for her hypothyroid condition and Coumadin – a brand name of warfarin, which initially was developed as a well-known rat poison – for her congenital tendency to form blood clots. WND also reported the medication Clinton has taken since 1998 to deal with her blood-clotting problems may have side effects that are hazardous to her health, including blurred vision and confusion, both of which she has experienced. And a California physician warned Coumadin could be more life-threatening to her than the possibility of a recurring blood clot.

Whiz kid: Al Gore’s iced-tea defense

Feb. 12, 2000: Vice President Al Gore changed his answers during FBI interviews when confronted with documents in a fund-raising investigation and suggested he may have missed part of a meeting in which campaign-finance issues may have been discussed because he drank too much iced tea, FBI documents revealed.

Trying to explain parts of the meeting he said he didn’t recall, Gore told the FBI he normally sits next to the president in such meetings and that the two sometimes consult while the meeting is going on, thereby missing the surrounding discussion.

“The Vice President also observed that he drank a lot of iced tea during meetings, which could have necessitated a restroom break,” the FBI summary stated. “It was not uncommon for him, and for that matter the President, to excuse themselves from meetings to use the restroom.”

