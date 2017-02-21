This day in WND history: Farah gets 'Googlebombed'

Farah gets ‘Googlebombed’

Feb. 21, 2005: WND Editor Joseph Farah documented how he was personally the victim of a Google bomb, an attempt to influence the ranking of a given site in results returned by the Google search engine.

“Don’t worry, it doesn’t hurt. I didn’t feel a thing,” Farah noted, as he revealed a Joel Pelletier painting lumping so-called conservative characters together.

“Pelletier admits it took him six months to study and paint this band of conspirators, which includes yours truly, as well as George W. Bush, Rush Limbaugh, Rupert Murdoch, Ann Coulter and close to 120 others. Why?

“Because ‘all Americans need to know what is going on – the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy that Hillary Clinton warned about is real, they think they can do no wrong with God on their side, and they are here on this painting,’ the artist hyperventilates.”

