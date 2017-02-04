This day in WND history: Farah's 'Taking America Back' in hardcover

Farah’s ‘Taking America Back’ released in hardcover

Feb. 4, 2003: WND Editor Joseph Farah’s manifesto, “Taking America Back,” that exposes the weaknesses in America’s current system and offers practical solutions was released to popular acclaim on this day.

Full of practical steps every American can take, “Taking America Back” not only sounds the alarm, but shows how to win the war. “It’s time to celebrate virtue and knowledge again,” says Farah. “It’s time to wake up your neighbors so they can once again smell the sweet aroma of freedom … Let’s take America back.”

In “Taking America Back,” Farah reveals how we as a nation have moved from freedom fighters to comfort lovers. He says that it’s time to wake up and realize where our present state of affairs is taking us. It’s time for Americans to choose the kind of country in which we want to live.

According to Farah, “The choice is simple: The world of standards and morality, of marriage, order, the rule of law, and accountability to God? Or the world of anything-goes, aberrant sexual behavior, doing-your-own-thing lifestyles, and moral codes that change with the speed of the latest public-opinion poll?”

