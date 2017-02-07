This day in WND history: Hamas declares war – on rotary clubs

Hamas declares war – on rotary clubs

Feb. 7, 2006: Following Hamas’ stunning election victory in the Palestinian Authority, Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin documented how few – including journalists – have bothered to do something as simple as read the group’s own charter to see what the Islamic Resistance Movement says about itself and its enemies.

For instance, Americans might be shocked to learn that Hamas believes the Rotary and Lions Clubs are “secret societies” that are part of the international Zionist conspiracy.

Referring to its enemies, Article 22 of the charter states: “They were behind the French Revolution, the Communist revolution and most of the revolutions we heard and hear about, here and there. With their money they formed secret societies, such as Freemasons, Rotary Clubs, the Lions and others in different parts of the world for the purpose of sabotaging societies and achieving Zionist interests.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!