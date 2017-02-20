This day in WND history: 'J.R.' vs. 'W'

Bush ‘J.R.’ vs. ‘W’

Feb. 20, 2003: The man best known for playing a notorious Texas oilman on television said President George W. Bush is a sad but dangerous figure with little education.

Larry Hagman, who played J.R. Ewing in the popular CBS series “Dallas,” said while both Bush and J.R. came from the Texas oil industry, the president was not smart enough to be like J.R.

“J.R. was so smart he always found a way to win without violence … he ruined his enemies financially or socially,” said Hagman.

The former actor, who also played an astronaut in the 1960s TV series “I Dream of Jeannie,” called Bush a “sad figure: not too well educated, who doesn’t get out of America much. He’s leading the country towards fascism.”

