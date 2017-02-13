This day in WND history: Sabbath breaking caused killer tsunami?

Sabbath-breaking caused killer tsunami?

Feb. 13, 2005: A Christian minister claimed the tsunami of Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, killing at least 160,000 people, was direct result of “pleasure seekers” breaking God’s Sabbath.

Rev. John MacLeod of the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland wrote: “Possibly … no event since Noah’s flood has caused such loss of life by drowning as the recent Asian tsunami. That so many of our fellow creatures should have perished in so short a time, and in so awful a fashion, was a divine visitation that ought to make men tremble the world over.”

He continued: “Some of the places most affected by the tsunami attracted pleasure-seekers from all over the world. It has to be noted that the wave arrived on the Lord’s day, the day God set apart to be observed the world over as a holy resting from all employments and recreations that are lawful on other days.”

MacLeod said: “To rule out the hand of God in this … is to forget that He is in sovereign control of all events. If the sparrow falling to the ground is an event noted, and ordered, by Him, how much is this the case when the souls of so many thousands are parted from their bodies?”

