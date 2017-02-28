This day in WND history: 'Spy chips' in livestock

Udderly ridiculous: ‘Spy chips’ in livestock

Feb. 28, 2004: A U.S. lawmaker introduced a bill to require the government to track livestock from birth to slaughter.

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., wanted the Department of Agriculture to establish a nationwide livestock-identification system.

The company she had in mind for the project is Digital Angel Corporation, originally formed to produce implantable tracking systems for humans.

“The safety of our food supply is critical to our families,” said McCollum. “This technology will allow the Department of Agriculture to track an incidence of ‘mad cow’ or other diseases in livestock like chronic wasting disease discovered in the United States within 48 hours. We are fortunate to have a pioneer in this important technology right in my home town of South Saint Paul, Minnesota.”

To read articles like these and more, signup for our free email news alerts.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!