The ‘digital angel’ from hell

Feb. 14, 2000: WND broke the story of the plan for transceivers to be implanted in humans and monitored by global positioning satellites.

The new technology, used to locate lost pets, had been adapted for use in humans, allowing implant wearers to emit a homing beacon, have vital bodily functions monitored and confirm identity when making e-commerce transactions.

When implanted in the body, the device is powered electromagnetically through the movement of muscles, and can be activated either by the wearer or by the monitoring facility.

