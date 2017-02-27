This day in WND history: The wack job at the Washington Post

The wack job at the Washington Post

Feb. 27, 2000: On this date, Washington Post staffer Marc Fisher interviewed WND editor Joseph Farah about another WorldNetDaily scoop – Jane Fonda’s conversion to Christianity.

In his story, “When Barbarella Met Jesus,” Fisher writes: “This is one of those Internet specials, a report that originated on a wacky Web site and found its way onto page one of the Washington Times before flying all over the infotainment universe.”

Farah responded in a column, noting, “Wacky Web site? … Wacky, indeed. At least we get our facts right, Marc, old buddy. ‘One of those Internet specials,’ he writes. What does he mean by that? Wasn’t it one of those ‘Internet specials’ that got the president of the United States impeached a year ago?”

