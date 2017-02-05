This day in WND history: U.S. airport ramps open to terror attacks

Airports unsecured from terror attacks

Feb. 5, 2004: A U.S. Customs Department whistleblower said airports were as insecure from terrorist attacks because of unauthorized ramp access as they were before 9/11.

Former Customs Agent Diane Kleiman confirmed what earlier WND reports showed – that ramps or the “back side” of major airports, including specifically New York’s JFK, were wide open to penetration and had been used by alien and drug smugglers since Sept. 11, 2001.

“The method for smuggling the drugs into the country is the same as the method for smuggling surface-to-air missiles, firearms, biological, chemical or nuclear devices,” Kleiman said in her report to the Justice Department.

“Today, when traveling on a plane, the public sees many people standing by the screening devices, and they are practically forced to strip naked,” she wrote. “They get that warm, cozy feeling that the government has enacted safer mechanisms to protect them, which is the perception the government wants to give. But the fact is, the real security threats are on the ramps. And nothing has changed there to make it safer for the public, nor has the personnel changed. It’s all a facade.”

NASA probes ‘electric zap’ mystery photo

Feb. 5, 2003: “Wow.” That was astronaut Tammy Jernigan’s stunned reactionwhen she viewed a photo of what appeared to be space shuttle Columbia getting zapped by a purplish electrical bolt shortly before it disintegrated.

Former astronaut Tammy Jernigan said, “It certainly appears very anomalous. We sure will be very interested in taking a very hard look at this.”

