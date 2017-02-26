This day in WND history: WND ranked in Top 9

WND ranked in Top 9

Feb. 26, 2000: Top9.com ranked WorldNetDaily for the third consecutive month in the top nine most-read news sources on the World Wide Web, putting WND just 1,000 readers behind the government-subsidized National Public Radio’s NPR.org.

Characterizing itself as “the first Internet Ranking Search Directory to be based on scientific market research data,” Top9’s list of top non-newspaper news sources ranked by viewership: MSNBC.com, CNN.com, ABCnews.com, CNBC.com, FOXnews.com, BBC.com, 4news.com, NPR.com and WorldNetDaily.com.

The service also ranked WND as the 3,821st largest website in the world and the 39th largest news service of any kind based on unique visitors and the 20th largest based on pageviews, with more than 6.2 million pages served.

