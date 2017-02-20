Thousands chant 'Allahu Akbar' for Farrakhan in Detroit

(THE AMERICAN MIRROR) — The Nation of Islam had its annual gathering in Detroit over the weekend and thousands of attendees chanted “Allahu Akbar” as Louis Farrakhan made his way onto the stage.

During his appearance at Joe Louis Arena, Farrakhan denounced Jews and told them they are not God’s “chosen” people.

“I want to disabuse the Jews today of the false claim that you are the chosen of God — that Israel or Palestine belongs to you,” he said.

“I want to disabuse you of that. I’m going to tell you about your future. You that think you have power to frighten and dominate the peoples of the world. I’m here to announce the end of your time,” Farrakhan said, slamming his hand on the podium.