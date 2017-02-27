Tim Tebow mania returns to Mets camp

(USATODAY) — PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – When spring training workouts become open to the public, the back fields here at the New York Mets spring training complex are flooded with jerseys and shirseys (shirts that copy jerseys).

There are plenty of fans wearing apparel of the stars such as Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey, and you’ll even encounter random ones like an Omar Quintanilla shirsey one fan wore recently.

One jersey you probably have not seen, though, is that of Tim Tebow. With Tebow not in camp, there has not been palpable excitement for the former Jets quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner.