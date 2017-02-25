Tom Perez defeats Keith Ellison for DNC chairmanship

(Minnesota Public Radio) Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison fell short Saturday in his campaign to run the Democratic National Committee, losing to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

It was almost over after the first ballot, when Perez came within a vote of a win. Lesser-known candidates dropped, which put about just more than dozen votes back in play – about the margin between the top two candidates.

But Perez crossed the 50 percent barrier to reach 235 votes in the second round of voting in a race that featured seven candidates at the start of the day. One of the top three coming in, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana, made a surprise withdrawal from the race just moments after being nominated, saying the math was against him.