Top Christian movie of 2012-13 – now free to share!

If you’ve read “The Harbinger” by Jonathan Cahn or viewed the documentary film version of that bestselling book, “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment,” you’ve probably wished you could share them with friends around the country and around the world.

After all, there’s an important message in them – the call to repentance, the most critical spiritual message of all.

WND Films, the producers of “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment,” realize this and, in conjunction with Jonathan Cahn, are making the groundbreaking and best-selling faith movie of 2012 and 2013 available for online streaming free to anyone who wants it.

It can be an amazing evangelistic tool as well as a way to re-energize people’s faith.

Producer Joseph Farah and director George Escobar encourage you to take advantage of this free offer and to share it with your friends and family members as well.

Click here to get access to your free copy of “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment,” available to view online whenever it’s convenient for you.