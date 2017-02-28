Top Democrat drops 'I-word' to take out Trump

Once again, Democrats are exposing their radical roots – this time, via remarks from their top House dog’s mouth, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who used a National Press Club podium to sling about the “impeachment” word in reference to taking down President Donald Trump.

This isn’t the first time Democrats have called for Trump’s impeachment. Within days of his ascension to the White House, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, was suggesting in not-so-subtle ways that her party was going to keep a tight watch on the president to see when he stumbles onto a legal path the left could use to impeach.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is also a professor of constitutional law at the American University School of Law, said in an interview with the Young Turks in January of Trump: “Right now it looks pretty obvious that he’s on a collision course with the Emoluments Clause. He has refused to divest himself of tens or hundreds of millions of dollars of business interests he has around the world doing business with foreign governments. … “[If] he refuses to divest himself, the moment the first conflict comes up, that’s going to look like an impeachable offense.”

And Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro smacked Trump over immigration policy, saying impeachment could be the result.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, the Texas congressman said that if Trump disobeys the court order that stopped his executive order on immigration, “then we should move to remove him.”

More recently, California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu said his party would certainly move to impeach, if it held control of the House.

“You see immense energy from people who want to resist the president, and that’s affecting the Congress,” he said just a few days ago, Politico reported. “A recent poll came out saying that 46 percent of Americans want the president impeached and certainly members of Congress take notice.

Some Democrats have called for party members to hush on the impeachment talk, saying it doesn’t serve their side well but actually solidifies conservative support for Trump.

But at the National Press Club, it didn’t look like Democrat leaders were taking that advice.

Pelosi, according to the Washington Examiner, said this during the press event this week: “There are plenty of grounds right now for the current president [to be impeached].”

So why don’t Democrats?

Well, aside from not having the numbers in Congress to actually go forward with the move – and aside from the fact that Trump hasn’t committed any impeachable offense – the public isn’t entirely on board, it seems.

“Many of the president’s supporters are not ready to accept the fact that their judgment may not have been so great in voting for him,” Pelosi said.

But that could soon change, she promised.

“Perhaps they will be ready to accept” his failings, by the time Democrats actually make the case for impeachment, Pelosi said, the Washington Examiner reported.