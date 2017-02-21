Top lawmakers of both parties: 'Vaccines save lives'

(THE HILL) — Top lawmakers from both parties are signing onto a bipartisan “dear colleague” letter to members of Congress to say that “vaccines save lives.”

While the letter did not mention President Trump, he has publicly questioned the effectiveness of vaccines and whether they are linked to autisim.

“We write to you today to highlight the importance of immunizations, which protect Americans, especially infants and children, against outbreaks of serious and deadly infectious diseases,” reads the letter, signed by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairman and ranking member of the Senate’s health committee, respectively.