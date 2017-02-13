Travel-ban warning: 'We will descend into anarchy and chaos'

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to uphold a lower court’s restraining order against President Trump’s temporary seven-country travel ban, leaving Trump momentarily unable to do what he feels is necessary to protect the country from terrorism.

Philip Haney, a retired Department of Homeland Security officer who worked for 12 years to protect Americans from Islamic terrorists, believes the legal battle over Trump’s travel ban represents a crossroads in American history.

“They’re telling us that we don’t have the right to protect our borders, that we don’t have the sovereign authority to keep American citizens from harm, and that if we do exercise our constitutional and sovereign rights, they call us nationalists, racists, bigots, Islamophobes,” Haney said during a recent appearance on “The Alex Jones Show.”

“This is a really incredibly important moment we are at in history. President Trump has to win this battle, even if it goes to the Supreme Court, because if we allow judges to overrule case law and immigration law, we will descend into anarchy and chaos.”

Haney pointed out all seven of the countries named in Trump’s travel ban are in administrative chaos, making it nearly impossible to vet travelers from those places.

“On the one hand they tell us, for example, when [migrants] come from Somalia, that they don’t even know when they were born, that all of their records have been lost,” Haney said. “Yet on the other hand, they’re trying to reassure us they do robust, thorough vetting, and that we can trust that the paperwork, meaning the visas and the passports that are coming from these countries, are legitimate. So how do we know that? We have to take it on faith.”

Haney said any Customs and Border Protection officer who works with international travelers on a regular basis knows visa fraud and passport fraud are major problems. He saw this himself as an armed CBP officer. During his career Haney gathered plenty of critical information on individuals and organizations who wished to harm America, but rather than being grateful, the Obama administration often demanded the information be sanitized or eliminated claiming it violated the civil rights and civil liberties of some Muslims.

Haney detailed his struggle to expose the truth of the Islamic jihadist threat in his memoir “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad.”

Haney told Alex Jones that attempts to prevent the enforcement of immigration laws have been going on for a long time, but they are only now coming to widespread public attention with the debate over Trump’s travel ban. In fact, he said one of the main purposes of his book was to show these sorts of things are not new.

Your government is not doing all it can to protect you — hear it straight from a DHS whistleblower. Get “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad” now at the WND Superstore!

“It actually started with a small group of individuals within law enforcement agencies like Customs and Border Protection, Department of Defense, FBI, and one by one the [Obama] administration went after what we call subject matter experts and knocked us off one by one,” Haney explained. “And once they knocked us out of the picture, then they had an open field to advance these policies [of lax enforcement]. So what we’re really seeing now is a collision between the former policies and the attempt by the new president Trump to start implementing what is already supposed to be law and in place, and has been for decades.”

Haney believes Trump’s critics are not focusing enough on the national security threat Trump is trying to mitigate through his executive order. He said if the critics were genuinely concerned about the problem, they would agree to use the 120-day period of Trump’s ban to study the ways in which our immigration system is broken and how it can be fixed.

“They won’t even admit that there’s a problem, which is exactly the reason why people like myself were always in trouble, because they would never listen to what we said!” Haney exclaimed. “They would push us, marginalize us; we had what were called ‘adverse actions’ [taken against us], we’d get fired. I had my gun taken, my secret clearance taken away, all access to systems removed, simply because I pointed out that two major groups we’re involved with, the Muslim Brotherhood and another group called Tablighi Jamaat, might pose a threat to our national security.”

Haney believes his politically appointed superiors in DHS were abrogating their duty by ordering him to scrub his records on the Muslim Brotherhood and Tablighi Jamaat all because it was politically incorrect to associate Muslims with terrorism.

“We’re not here as law enforcement officers to be popular or be politically correct. I took an oath to protect our country from threats both foreign and domestic, and I am obligated by that oath if I see something, I must say something, and I did and that’s why I called the book ‘See Something, Say Nothing,’ because that’s what they preferred that I would do.”

