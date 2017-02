(Philadelphia Inquirer) A New Jersey state trooper dispatched to the wrong home was justified in shooting the owner, who had grabbed his own weapons because he feared intruders were outside, authorities said Friday.

Gerald Sykes, 76 at the time of the incident, was shot twice in the chest and once in the upper groin at his home in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County, just before midnight on July 29, 2016.

Miscommunications among emergency dispatchers caused two troopers to respond to Sykes’ home, where dispatchers believed someone had dialed 911 and hung up.