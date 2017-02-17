Trump goads reporters again with 'survey' on bias

Media-sponsored opinion polling played a huge role in the 2016 election, repeatedly showing Democrat Hillary Clinton far ahead ahead of Republican Donald Trump, who then won a solid Electoral College victory and left stunned Clinton fans with their jaws on the floor.

At least partly because of such polling and other media cheerleading, Trump dubbed some media corporations “fake news” and has been pointing out their failings ever since.

Now he’s taking it to a whole new level.

He’s asking Americans what THEY think of the reporting.

In a survey that was dispatched on Friday, he asks, “Do you believe that the mainstream media has reported unfairly on our movement?”

He singles out MSNBC, CNN and Fox News specifically, asking, “Do you trust [them] to report fairly?”

He does lead the survey respondents just a bit, asking, “On which issues does the mainstream media do the worst job of representing Republicans?” He lists immigration, economics, pro-life values, religion and other issues.

“Which television source do you primarily get your news from?” he asks.

“Which online source?”

“Do you trust the mainstream media to tell the truth about the Republican Party’s positions and actions?”

“Do you believe that the mainstream media does not do their due diligence fact-checking before publishing stories on the Trump administration.”

He targets the media on issues in which it has been weak, asking, “Do you believe that political correctness has created biased news coverage of illegal immigration and radical Islamic terrorism?”

Trump also asks, “Do you believe that people of faith have been unfairly characterized by the media?”

He hits the media on gun rights, “false stories,” “slurs rather than facts,” “false feuds,” “rumored stories” and more.

Nicholas Fondacaro at Newsbusters reported on one such “frothing at the mouth with anger” attack on Trump.

It was from Shepard Smith of Fox News, who “accused the president with a dubious smear.”

“Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it and your people were on the phone with Russia the same day it was happening and we’re fools asking the question,” Smith “shouted,” according to the report.

“But no report had ever made the claim that Trump’s campaign staff was on the phone with Russian intelligence ‘the same day’ the hacks were happening,” the report explained. “Smith seemed to try and make the connections that many in the media hope are there but have not been found by the FBI. According to the leaked information from the FBI investigation, there has been no evidence discovered of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.”

WND reported Thursday Trump’s take-on-all-comers news conference with the Washington media.

While the media called it a meltdown, or an epic rant, talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh suggested the president was enjoying the confrontation.

Establishment media headlines said “Trump lashes out,” “Goes on marathon rant” and “Stuns.”

“He’s toying with these people,” Limbaugh said.

“Just what the doctor ordered. This is Donald Trump going over the head of the media right to the American people, advancing his domestic agenda and being totally transparent with these people. They don’t know how to get on the same stage that he’s on. The American people are gonna eat this up when they see it,” Limbaugh said.

