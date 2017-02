[To Pat Buchanan:] In your article, you fail to mention the previous provocations of Iran while BHO was in office: our sailors being detained and embarrassed, our ships being taunted in international waters – and this does not include the publicized Iranian policy of “Death to America.” So while Flynn may be drawing a so-called red line, President Trump is not BHO or G.W. Bush. Frankly, he is more sophisticated, and while he may push the envelope, he knows when to back off. In other words, sir, he is no puppet; he is a puppeteer.

Jeffrey