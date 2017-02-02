Trump nemesis McCain calls Australia PM

(THE HILL) Senator reaches out Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Thursday that he spoke to the Australian ambassador to express support for the nations’ relationship after a heated call from President Trump.

“I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance,” McCain, who’s frequently criticized Trump, said in a statement.

McCain added that he asked Joe Hockey, the Australian ambassador to the U.S., to “convey to the people of Australia” that Americans value their alliance, “honor the sacrifice of the Australians who have served and are serving by our side, and remain committed to the safer, freer, and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote.”