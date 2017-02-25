Trump opts to keep anti-Trump Obama appointees at VA

(Daily Caller) The Trump administration has decided to keep at least two Obama-era political appointees at the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) who have expressed anti-Trump sentiments.

Brandon Fureigh, who serves as a senior adviser for strategic engagement at the VA, and Kayla Williams, director of the VA Center for Women Veterans, have both successfully transitioned from the Obama administration to the Trump administration, despite anti-Trump comments and actions.

Fureigh has protected his Twitter account, but according to The Washington Examiner, he tweeted out in December, 2016: “I despise what this man is doing to our country” in response to another tweet that mentioned Trump’s “fringe Islamophobic views.”