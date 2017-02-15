Trump right about media ignoring terror

When the federal judges who stayed implementation of President Trump’s travel moratorium on seven nations, they were clearly and certainly wrong about the reality of the terror and mayhem travelers from those countries have already perpetrated on America since 9/11.

Only last weekend did a report demonstrate that all four judges involved were blissfully unaware of at least 72 terror convictions against people originating from those seven countries in that time period. In their rulings against the Trump 7 moratorium, all had claimed there was “no evidence” of any terror threat from those coming to the U.S. from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen or Libya. One of the judges claimed no one from those nations had even been arrested in the U.S. during the last 16 years.

Did anyone from the so-called “mainstream media” challenge those assertions?

Of course not.

And that illustrates how profoundly right Trump was when he said the media have thoroughly downplayed terror attacks in the U.S. – especially those perpetrated by Muslims from foreign nations.

As WND reported more than a week ago, the federal judge from Seattle who issued a halt to President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring entry to the U.S. by travelers from seven nations because of concerns over potential terror threats, James Robart, erred badly when he said there had been no arrest of foreign nationals from those countries since 9/11.

Have you seen this reported elsewhere?

No.

A review by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld Robart’s order by saying there was “no evidence” any of those nations had produced a terror threat to the U.S. Each, indeed, has produced at least one individual convicted of terror-related charges, according to a report by a Senate committee in 2016, no longer publicly available but obtained by the Center for Immigration Studies.

In an astonishing courtroom exchange that took place Friday, Feb. 3, with Department of Justice lawyer Michelle Bennett, federal Judge James L. Robart, asked, “How many arrests have there been of foreign nationals from those seven countries since 9/11?”

“I don’t know the specific details of attacks or planned attacks,” said Bennett, who is from the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

“The answer to that is none, as best I can tell,” said the judge.

Robart was clearly wrong – travelers and immigrants from the seven countries have indeed been involved in the murders of Americans and other heinous crimes.

The Trump administration chose the seven countries for the watch list because they were designated as essentially lawless nations by the Obama administration – those from which terrorists are known to be traveling to evade identification.

Trump’s executive order made this clear: “Numerous foreign-born individuals have been convicted or implicated in terrorism-related crimes since September 11, 2001, including foreign nationals who entered the United States after receiving visitor, student or employment visas, or who entered through the United States refugee-resettlement program. Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States. The United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those approved for admission do not intend to harm Americans and that they have no ties to terrorism.”

Do you recall the howls of outrage from the media when Trump claimed the press was downplaying terror attacks in the U.S.? Here is a sampling of “news” headlines as the media went over the top in defending themselves:

Politico: “Donald Trump wrong that media is not reporting on terrorism any more”

PBS: “Trump’s list of underreported terror doesn’t back up claim”

MSNBC: “Trump manufactures a media cover-up of terrorist attacks”

Seattle Times: “Trump’s list of underreported terror doesn’t back up claim”

Keep in mind these were not commentaries, these were so-called “news” reports.

In fact, the press has played the see-no-evil, hear-no-evil and speak-no-evil role regarding terrorism, especially when it is perpetrated by Muslims and even more especially when it is tied to foreign nationals.

Remember the complicity of these federal judges and the jihadi-denying media after the inevitable terror attacks America will face as a result of their deliberate deception of the American people and their war on sensible national security precautions.

Get Joseph Farah’s new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age,” and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God’s Kingdom

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

