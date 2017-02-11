Trump supporters warned it's time for self-defense

Are you ready to rumble?

That’s the question the Knights of Socialism at the University of Central Florida used to advertise their new Leftist Fight Club, which is open to the entire campus – except Republicans.

“Knights for Socialism has decided to host a series of self-defense clinics for anyone that wants to learn how to BASH THE FASH,” the group proclaimed on its Facebook page.

The group said it would have gloves and pads but “no bare-knuckle yet,” followed by a winking emoticon.

The campus group claimed the combat lessons, conducted by an amateur boxer, were necessary because of a “record number of hate crimes against Latinos, Immigrants, Muslims, Women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Jews, African Americans and other minorities since the rise of Donald Trump and other Alt Right Neo Nazis.”

As WND reported in November, the supposed rise in hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities appears to be another example of nonexistent “fake news,” as many of these hate crimes have been revealed as frauds.

Also belying the claim of self-defense, the event page for the Fight Club features a cartoon of Captain America punching Richard Spencer, a leader of the so-called “Alt-Right” movement who was sucker-punched while giving an interview during the Inauguration Day riots.

Campus Reform reports college administrators are looking into the incident. However, Scott Greer, author of “No Campus For White Men,” says it’s hardly a fringe occurrence.

“The left now feels violence against the right is both effective and morally justified,” Greer told WND. “They work themselves into paranoia that right-wingers are stalking about and ready to attack them, which is total nonsense. Regardless, this boneheaded notion gives them the motivation to punch anyone they deem a Nazi out of ‘self-defense.’ But make no mistake, this is not about self-defense. It’s about training to physically assault, without real justification, political enemies in order to further their agenda.”

In recent weeks, left-wing violence has expanded against targets who can hardly be called “Nazis” or white supremacists. The most recent was a full-scale riot at the University of California-Berkeley where violent demonstrations against Milo Yiannopoulos, a Jewish homosexual, led to widely televised scenes of beatings, fires and property destruction.

Leftists are divided about how to address the violence.

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings called the riots a “beautiful sight.”

Meanwhile, former Clinton administration official Robert Reich claimed Yiannopoulos and his employers at Breitbart News had staged the riots themselves as a false flag operation.

Greer pins the blame squarely on the mainstream media, which in his judgment has fomented a climate of hatred against conservatives and President Donald Trump.

“The media is absolutely responsible for this violence,” he said. “They call Trump and his supporters Nazis and then glorify violence against supposed Nazis. The media is filled with messaging that it’s OK for the left to physically attack their foes. Additionally, the ‘resistance’ mania and hysterics over how Trump will turn America into a dictatorship further the impetus for violence among the left.”

Matthew Vadum, senior vice president at the Capital Research Center and an expert on leftist politics who wrote “Subversion, Inc.,” believes the left is “panicked.”

“They are apoplectic and not thinking straight,” he said. “They cannot accept that Donald Trump is president and that Barack Obama, their lord and savior, has left office. They are lashing out at anything they associate with President Trump and Republicans. They’ve gone crazy.”

However, Vadum warned conservatives should take this supposed “fight club” very seriously. Indeed, he sees it as the latest chapter in a long history of violence coming from the American left.

“I think the term ‘fight club’ is euphemistic,” he said. “It would be more accurate to call this a left-wing militia that has announced its intentions to launch attacks against Trump supporters and conservatives. Democrats did the same thing after the Civil War by creating the Ku Klux Klan to lynch Republicans and freed blacks and scare them away from the polls. They fantasize that the federal government is out to get them, which makes no sense at all. All President Trump wants to do is restore law and order and some semblance of normalcy to government.”

The riots at Berkeley drew passionate reaction from many conservatives, some of whom heard of violent communist protesters known as “antifa” for the first time. Popular media personality Lauren Southern of Rebel Media suggested it is time for conservatives to start forming their own self-defense organizations.

And both Greer and Vadum agree.

“Conservative kids should be doing their own self-defense training,” Greer told WND. “The Berkeley riot showed that they absolutely need to know how to defend themselves if they want to uphold their beliefs. Leftist political violence is only going to get worse, so right-wingers must get with the times and learn to fight back.”

Vadum also argued “this is only going to get worse.”

“The mainstream media is cheering on the violence and encouraging it at every opportunity by lying and saying that the Trump administration is a threat to Americans,” he said. “Conservatives should prepare to protect themselves. They should also pressure police to start shutting down riots before they start. Setting cars on fire and smashing windows is not free speech, but left-wingers who run local governments seem to think it is.”

Yet while more conservatives are awakening to the threat of left-wing violence, the greater threat is the left-wing media. Not only does it excuse left-wing violence, according to Greer and Vadum, but conservatives can expect a hostile reaction from the press even if they simply defend themselves.

“Imagine if it were College Republicans doing this,” said Greer. “The media and school administration would shriek that they had a barbaric skinhead gang on campus if these were right-wingers. They would immediately shut it down and possibly expel the students who started it.”

Vadum said campus authorities “would freak out if Republicans exhibited the bad behavior of leftists at colleges today.”

“They would read the riot act and demand it stop. They would ramp up expulsions of and disciplinary actions against Republican students for expressing forbidden ideas – something they already do but not yet on a wide scale.”

But Greer believes the left has become so extreme and thuggish that the double standard may soon collapse.

“I think after Berkeley, there might be now more leeway given to conservatives to start hosting these events,” he said.

