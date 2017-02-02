Trump threatens UC Berkeley's federal funding

(DAILY MAIL) President Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to UC Berkeley over the riots that broke out at the California campus Wednesday night, in protest of a talk planned by alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos.

The protests at the nation’s number-one-ranked public university were so violent that administrators warned the rest of the student body to shelter in place and the talk was eventually called off.

After the talk was cancelled Trump tweeted: ‘If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?’