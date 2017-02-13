Trump trade lifts stocks to more records

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks climbed to new record highs Monday as investors remained bullish on President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

“The market is going on the optimism of the Trump tax plan that will be announced soon,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth. “This is very good news for the market.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 140 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains, to post its 22nd record close since Nov. 8. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with financials rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers, to notch its 14th record close since the U.S. election.