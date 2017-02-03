Trump's astonishing, historic start

Having been around and at least semi-conscious about political matters for 11 presidents (Does Gerald Ford count?), I have to tell you that Donald Trump’s first couple weeks in the White House have been earth-shattering, history-making and just plain astonishing.

You have to admit, no matter what you think of Trump – love him or hate him – he’s got a work ethic.

He told the country what he was going to do, and only now are fans and foes alike realizing he meant what he said during the campaign.

That is ever-so-refreshing for those who voted for him.

But, I strongly suspect, when all is said and done in 2020, he will have won over many of his strongest opponents.

I know what I’m talking about from personal experience.

In 1980, I couldn’t be convinced to vote for Ronald Reagan.

I couldn’t stomach Jimmy Carter. He was weak. He ruined the economy. He left our hostages stranded in Iran. There were gas lines. The whole situation was a bad joke.

But, as a former radical leftist and then a liberal-leaning, knee-jerk Democrat, you couldn’t have persuaded me to support Reagan.

I was sure he was going to blow up the world.

But I immediately warmed to him, starting on the day he was inaugurated when I saw Iran release those hostages. They feared the old cowboy. I was impressed.

As I learned more about what made him tick, what he believed, what his core principles were, I had to admit it all made sense.

I was not alone.

By 1984, there was an organization called “Democrats for Reagan,” and he won a bigger landslide that year than he did in 1980.

I am absolutely convinced Trump is headed in that same direction.

Is that to suggest he has pushed all the right buttons? Do I agree with everything he’s done and said? Not at all.

But, without question, it’s the most refreshing start for any president in my lifetime.

Forgive me for focusing on one disappointment.

Having overturned many of Barack Obama’s executive orders, he indicated he would not be doing so with regard to one – that being the directive to disqualify federal contractors who don’t buy into a mandate to hire transvestites, homosexuals and so-called “transgenders.”

What’s wrong that? Am I opposed to equal rights for all? Do I support discrimination?

Let me give you just one example of the shortsightedness of such a policy.

Some of the most effective charitable groups in the land are those that are faith-based. They have a track record of actually working with individuals in a way that transforms lives. It’s not unusual for government to contract with them for the simple reason the approach works. They hold people accountable for their problems and change lives.

But some of these groups would be instantly disqualified from their work under Obama’s order because they have principles, morals and spiritual convictions that would prevent them from hiring people who are actively engaged in what they believe to be sinful behavior.

So, in fact, the executive order mandates discrimination against those with deeply held religious beliefs. These groups would not be opposed to offering services to all. They would only be opposed to hiring those whose lifestyles are at odds with their spiritual beliefs. Therefore, everyone loses.

But, the upside is, if Americans can change their minds about Trump – and I am convinced many will – maybe Trump can change his mind, too.

The American people voted for change, and Donlad Trump is delivering it – BIG LEAGUE.

