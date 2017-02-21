Trump's fake Sweden news

(Salon) — When President Donald Trump defended himself against charges that he was making up terrorist action in Sweden, he responded that he was going off what Fox News told him the night before.

But according to people who actually live in Sweden — and the cops who patrol the streets — Donald Trump is peddling in fake news.

The Fox News segment, which appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” featured filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who interviewed two Swedish police officers as part of his film, “Stockholm Syndrome.” But the cops that Horowitz interviewed, Anders Göranzon and Jacob Ekström, say their comments were taken out of context.

“It was supposed to be about crime in high risk areas. Areas with high crime rates. There wasn’t any focus on migration or immigration,” Göranzon explained to Swedish website Dagens Nyheter. “We don’t stand behind it. It shocked us. He has edited the answers. We were answering completely different questions in the interview. This is bad journalism.”

The upset police officer also made it clear that he was appalled at journalist Ami Horowitz, whom he described as “a madman.”