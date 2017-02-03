Trump's reported easing of sanctions against Russia not true

(Daily Caller) News that President Donald Trump was easing sanctions against Russia was refuted almost immediately, like so many other stories.

The Department of the Treasury said Thursday that it would allow U.S. companies to make limited transactions with the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s intelligence agency. Possibly eager to establish a connection between the new U.S. president and Russia, numerous media outlets and journalists were quick to claim that Trump was easing, and even lifting, sanctions against Russia.

“I haven’t eased anything,” Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday.

“We’re not easing sanctions,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed, saying that, “It is a regular course of action.”