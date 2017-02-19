Trump's spiteful crusade against media is traitorous

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)

By Linda Stasi

The most powerful person in the world might actually be crazy. For sure, he is dangerous. Worse, he’s American.

The most powerful person in the world is a pathological liar who has convinced a great swath of this nation that we, the press, are the crazy, pathological liars; that we are the enemies not just of the American people but we are enemies of the truth.

Can we stop for a moment to reflect on how very dangerous it is for the President of the United States to stomp on the First Amendment?

We in the press have become the bad guys because we won’t give up OUR First Amendment rights.

The founding fathers considered freedom of the press, along with the freedom of speech, religion (also dangerously under attack), assembly and to petition the government so important that these freedoms became the First Amendment to the Constitution. Not the second, not the tenth, but the first.

The Founding Fathers understood, unlike our unhinged president, that these freedoms are guaranteed to all citizens in a free society.