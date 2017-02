(DAILY MAIL) Kellyanne Conway has been caught on camera kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office with her high heels on, while President Donald Trump posed for a photograph with the leaders from some of the country’s historically black colleges and universities.

The White House adviser has come under fierce criticism on Twitter with many calling her out for how disrespectful the pose is.

At one point, with her heels digging into the delicate fabric of the couch, Conway is seen to be texting on her phone while President Trump met with his invited guests.