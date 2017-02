(HEATST) — Early this month Twitter unveiled a new plan to crack down on harassment. They laid out three new tools to start fighting against abusive accounts and comments.

They neglected to mention, however, the real changes they would be making to punish users for using supposedly offensive language.

Last week we discovered Twitter was punishing accounts for using “offensive” language by removing account features for 12 hours. Now it appears they are “ghost” deleting Tweets they deem offensive.