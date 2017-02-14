U.K. PM rejects petition barring Trump state visit

(ABC NEWS) British Prime Minister Theresa May formally rejected on Tuesday an online petition that called for President Donald Trump to be barred from making an official state visit to the U.K.

In its official response to the petition, the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it “recognizes the strong views” of the people who signed the petition, but added that Trump “should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit.”

The petition amassed more than 1.8 million signatures as of Tuesday morning, arguing that a state visit by Trump “would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”