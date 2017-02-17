U.N.'s handling of human rights? A 'mockery'

The United Nations is making a “mockery” of human rights issues, charges George Igler, a commentator at the Gatestone Institute.

“Today, the most senior transnational body responsible for preserving ‘human rights,’ the United Nations Human Rights Council, housed within the Palace of Nations in Geneva, is arguably a pathetic joke,”he recently wrote.

While not issuing a call for the United States to withdraw from the international body, his arguments align with a withdrawal movement that followed the latest condemnation of Israel by the U.N. Security Council. The council contended land on which housing is being built for Jews belongs to a non-existent Palestinian state.

The movement even has prompted a petition to Congress and President Donald Trump to stop American tax money going to the U.N., and even leave it.

Igler explained that the U.N. has allowed nations such as China, Burundi and the United Arab Emirates to play a decision-making role on its human rights council.

But the UAE is where “political parties are banned,” and it “often uses its affluence to mask [its] government’s serious human rights problems.”

The UAE government, Igler said, “arbitrarily detains, and in some cases forcibly disappears, individuals who criticized the authorities, and its security forces face allegations of torturing detainees.”

Burundi “apparently qualifies to preach to the rest of the world on the subject of human rights, seemingly thanks to its government being ‘behind systematic human rights violations, including executions and torture,’ according to the UN’s own investigators.”

In Saudi Arabia, executions “for ‘crimes’ – including apostasy, adultery and witchcraft – take place in the founding nation of Islam.”

“There is no freedom of religion – despite 4.4 percent of the country secretly identifying as Christians – and there is no freedom of speech,” wrote Igler. “Saudi Arabia was also, absurdly, chosen by the UNHRC to hold a conference on ‘combatting religious discrimination’ in June 2015. The ruling monarchy in the country is reputedly increasingly unpopular. It apparently chose to salve this decline in its appeal by beheading one its many princes in October 2016,” he wrote.

Then there’s China.

“The world’s most populous nation is notorious for the brutal suppression of its ethnic minorities, chiefly the Tibetans,” Igler wrote. “Freedom of association remains ‘severely restricted’ in China whilst freedom of expression encounters government censors who erase ‘politically unacceptable information.’ In the officially atheist state, freedom of religion is subject to ‘crackdowns.’ … There are widespread and credible allegations of organ harvesting against religious minorities in the country, where the long-term imprisonment of dissidents continues to be commonplace.”

Also on the council is Bangladesh, where “bloggers and secular intellectuals live in perpetual fear of indiscriminate Islamist attacks in Bangladesh. A three-year ‘murder spree’ in the country also ‘spread to aid workers, minority religions and Muslims who did not want their country reshaped by extremist Islam.'”

Another member is the Congo, where, “according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, “serious” human rights violations are “pervasive.”

“These include, ‘arbitrary executions, rape, torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,’ which are mostly committed by ‘the army, police and intelligence services.'”

He questioned what the institution actually does.

“In testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in May 2016, Hillel Neuer – the executive director of UN Watch – ‘recalled being present when China commended Saudi Arabia for respecting religious freedom; the following day, Saudi Arabia praised China for upholding minority rights.'”

Igler noted Nikki Haley, the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to the U.N., openly questioned whether the U.S. is getting its money’s worth.

And former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton is among those, including Sens. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C. and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who think the U.S. should not be paying mandatory funding to the group.

Earlier this month, the Home School Legal Defense Association suggested constituents urge President Trump to toss out three United Nations treaties that “can end up harming the same people they’re trying to help.”

They are Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

